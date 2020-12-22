Plan to keep Biden from rejoining Iran nuke deal and Paris Accord

Ted Cruz thinks he can keep Biden from rejoining the horrendous Iran deal and the Paris climate accord. To accomplish this, Trump has to send both treaties to the Senate for ratification so they can fail.

The media calls it a constitutional tripwire. Biden promised to recommit the United States to both without congressional approval in a letter obtained by realclearpolitics.

Senator Cruz is pushing both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump to do it before they leave office.

It’s a great idea!

Last night I urged POTUS to submit the Iran Deal & Paris Agreement to the Senate as treaties. By submitting these disastrous deals to the Senate, we can provide advice & consent if a future administration attempts to revive them. Read my letter 👇 pic.twitter.com/0Qa8Fps5Yb — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 22, 2020