Plan to keep Biden from rejoining Iran nuke deal and Paris Accord

M. Dowling
Ted Cruz thinks he can keep Biden from rejoining the horrendous Iran deal and the Paris climate accord. To accomplish this, Trump has to send both treaties to the Senate for ratification so they can fail.

The media calls it a constitutional tripwire. Biden promised to recommit the United States to both without congressional approval in a letter obtained by realclearpolitics.

Senator Cruz is pushing both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump to do it before they leave office.

It’s a great idea!

