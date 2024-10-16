While you, the peasants, will have to survive on expensive, unreliable wind and solar that is failing all over the East Coast, the elites will get some taxpayer funding for nuclear plants. You will be in EVs or nothing, and they will have AI to control us.

After being told for 44 years that nuclear power is too dangerous, Big Tech is taking it over for its data centers. Nuclear power was not dangerous, and no one died on Three Mile Island. However, I’m not sure I trust it in the hands of these big companies, who only care about the bottom dollar. Corporations are souless.

Nuclear energy stocks like $SMR and $OKLO have been heating up after Microsoft $MSFT inked a deal with Constellation Energy $CEG to purchase energy from their Three Mile Island nuclear plant to help power their data centers.

At the same time, wind and solar are losing some of the misplaced enthusiasm as reality sets in.

Microsoft is reviving the Three Mile Island nuclear plant.

Opening the plant is a good idea, but taxpayers will be on the hook. Nuclear energy is the closest thing to clean energy you will find. However, to do so, Microsoft gets loan guarantees.

The taxpayers still pay for the Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant on Long Island. They never pay down the debt, just the endless interest on it.

The Loan Guarantee

A loan guarantee would allow Constellation to shift much of the risk of reopening Three Mile Island to taxpayers. In this case, the federal government would pledge to cover up to $1.6 billion if there is a default.

Developers typically use the guarantees to lower the cost of project financing, as lenders are willing to offer more favorable terms when there is federal backing.

According to John Parsons, an energy economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the loan guarantee could save Constellation up to $122 million in borrowing costs for restarting Three Mile Island.

It would supplement the federal tax credits on the sale of the power—passed in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022—which could be worth nearly $200 million annually for Constellation and Microsoft.

Technology companies already benefit from similar tax credits when they purchase energy from a solar or wind farm. However, nuclear plants generate more electricity at a higher cost, increasing the subsidy.

All this corporate welfare so they can run their AI and weaponize it, possibly against our speech.

Small Modular Reactors (#SMRs)

Unconsciously or not we are all now constantly using AI, and it requires shedloads of power. Microsoft just agreed to pay a premium for energy from Three Mile Island, a nuclear power station. Why? Because it’s reliable 24/7. pic.twitter.com/POrmPViyqE — Dominic Frisby (@DominicFrisby) October 15, 2024

Based Microsoft just signed a 20-year deal to revive Three Mile Island’s nuclear power plant by 2028 to provide 837MW of power for AI data center needs pic.twitter.com/GbShNIXZMI — NIK (@ns123abc) September 20, 2024

Gates says that AI is being designed to protect the Great Poisoning. And so Microsoft can fuel its AI energy needs, Pennsylvania is reopening the Three Mile Island nuclear station. We need to restart mothballed nukes to fuel censorship so we can keep poisoning ourselves and make… https://t.co/NP4ofIeHVr — The Solari Report (@solari_the) October 1, 2024

Amazon is purchasing a nuclear-powered data center. They wrote on their site:

As we continue on our path to net-zero carbon, we recently announced that we matched all of the electricity consumed by our global operations with 100% renewable energy—seven years ahead of our 2030 goal. As the energy needs of our business and customers continue to grow, we’re continuing to invest in renewables while also finding additional sources of carbon-free energy that can both help power our operations and bring new sources of energy to the grid. Nuclear power is one part of that mix—it can be brought online at scale, and has a decades-long record of providing a reliable source of safe carbon-free energy for communities around the world.

Google says it is considering sourcing from nuclear plants.

They pretend they are accelerating the clean energy transition we are clearly not ready for, but they are doing it for their benefit at some taxpayer expense. We will see how much it benefits the middle class they left behind long ago. It will create jobs, and that’s a good thing.

To accelerate the clean energy transition across the U.S., we’re signing the world’s first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors (SMR) to be developed by Kairos Power.

Oracle is designing a data center powered by SMRs – Small modular reactors.

They are advanced nuclear reactors with a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit.

Larry Ellison says Oracle is building nuclear reactors to power “acres” of GPU clusters and it will cost companies $100 billion in the next 3 years to build a frontier AI model and stay in the race pic.twitter.com/BXZnEaf3pP — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) September 15, 2024

Nvidia says nuclear is an option.

“Nuclear is wonderful as one of the sources of energy, one of the sources of sustainable energy.” …

“It won’t be the only one. We’re going to need energy from all sources and balance the availability and the cost of energy as well as the sustainability over time,” Bloomberg reports.

They find they can’t win the AI race without it, so suddenly, it becomes a fine source of energy.

I asked the CEO of @nvidia whether we can win the AI race without building more nuclear plants. His answer: “It’s impossible.” He also congratulated @ConstellationEG on their announcement to re-open Three Mile Island. ☢️ pic.twitter.com/hCRN3UeG9T — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) September 27, 2024