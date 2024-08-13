Kamala’s Campaign Blasts Trump’s Talk With Musk Over Wealth

Kamala, who talks behind people’s backs (Netanyahu) or has her campaign alone speak for her, addressed Donald Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk on X last night. You can listen to it on the platform or on Truth Social. President Trump openly shared his views, which are the opposite of Harris’s, and whoever pulls her strings.

When will she have to answer questions?

They Are Rich

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign blasted President Trump’s conversation with billionaire Elon Musk. They said Trump’s campaign is in service of “self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class.”

Not very substantive!

According to Forbes, Kamala and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are worth about $8 million.

The people selling out the middle class and sending companies and jobs overseas or giving jobs to illegal aliens are Democrats.

Close the DOE

Donald Trump said, “I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states … Of the 50 [states], I would bet that 35 would do great. And 15 of them, or, you know, 20 of them, will be as good as Norway. You know, Norway is considered great,” Trump said, adding that deep blue states like California may struggle if the department is eliminated.”

That would be a good thing. They take the state tax money and give it to their preferred groups for indoctrination. Others have to beg for some of it back through grants.

Communist Kamala went back to the manufactured crisis of Project 2025. Since she doesn’t speak, she probably didn’t even come up with this.

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature, not a glitch, of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” Harris campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello said in a statement. “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff. It has nothing to do with President Trump. However, it’s good. It is the most ridiculous manufactured Democrat crisis yet.

On the Heritage website, the authors state:

“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”

It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.

The Real Policy Recommendations

Secure the Border

Unleash American Energy

De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State

Improve Education

Want to know more? Read it for yourself.

Debunking the Lies

Project 2025 is a plan from Trump: FALSE

Government

Terminate the Constitution: FALSE

Give the Government more power over your daily life: FALSE

Gut democratic checks and balances on presidential power: FALSE

Civil Rights

Ban books and curriculum about slavery: FALSE

Continue to pack the Supreme Court and lower courts with right-wing judges: FALSE

End civil rights: FALSE

End DEI protections in government: TRUE

Promote and expedite capital punishment: TRUE

Military & Veterans

Cut military benefits for veterans and service members including housing, TRICARE, retirement, and secondary education: FALSE

Marriage & Family

End no-fault divorce: FALSE

End “marriage equality”: FALSE

Complete ban on abortions without exceptions: FALSE

Ban contraceptives: FALSE

Ban IVF: FALSE

Condemn single mothers while promoting only “traditional families”: FALSE

Outlaw pornography: TRUE

Health Care

End the Affordable Care Act: FALSE

Raise prescription drug prices: FALSE

Education

End free and discounted school lunch programs: FALSE

Use public, taxpayer money for private religious schools: TRUE

Shut down the Department of Education: TRUE

Economy & Workers

Cut Social Security: FALSE

Eliminate unions and worker protections: FALSE

Raise the retirement age: FALSE

Cut Medicare: FALSE

Immigration

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants: TRUE

Energy & Environment

Deregulate big business and the oil industry: MOSTLY TRUE

Increase Arctic Drilling: TRUE