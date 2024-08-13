Kamala’s Campaign Blasts Trump’s Talk With Musk Over Wealth

Kamala, who talks behind people’s backs (Netanyahu) or has her campaign alone speak for her, addressed Donald Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk on X last night. You can listen to it on the platform or on Truth Social. President Trump openly shared his views, which are the opposite of Harris’s, and whoever pulls her strings.
When will she have to answer questions?
They Are Rich
Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign blasted President Trump’s conversation with billionaire Elon Musk. They said Trump’s campaign is in service of “self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class.”
Not very substantive!
According to Forbes, Kamala and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are worth about $8 million.
The people selling out the middle class and sending companies and jobs overseas or giving jobs to illegal aliens are Democrats.
-
Close the DOE
Donald Trump said, “I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states … Of the 50 [states], I would bet that 35 would do great. And 15 of them, or, you know, 20 of them, will be as good as Norway. You know, Norway is considered great,” Trump said, adding that deep blue states like California may struggle if the department is eliminated.”
That would be a good thing. They take the state tax money and give it to their preferred groups for indoctrination. Others have to beg for some of it back through grants.
Communist Kamala went back to the manufactured crisis of Project 2025. Since she doesn’t speak, she probably didn’t even come up with this.
“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature, not a glitch, of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” Harris campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello said in a statement. “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”
Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff. It has nothing to do with President Trump. However, it’s good. It is the most ridiculous manufactured Democrat crisis yet.
On the Heritage website, the authors state:
“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”
It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.
The Real Policy Recommendations
Secure the Border
Unleash American Energy
De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State
Improve Education
Want to know more? Read it for yourself.