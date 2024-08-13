The Best Thing About the Trump-Musk Discussion Is the Hope It Brings

Elon Musk is discussing every issue Americans are concerned about with Donald Trump. It is enjoyable for someone like me who sees the country collapsing.

Over 1.3 million people are listening.

Here are two people giving us hope. Elon suggested a commission to reduce government spending which is causing inflation. Trump loved the idea.

It was a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the economy, energy, immigration, reducing the size of government. Trump wants to get rid of the Department of Education. As an educator, so do I. They are fostering DEI indoctrination.

Kamala offers no hope. She is a silly, superficial woman. Walz is dishonest, as is she.

I don’t care about Trump’s faults. The country and the children who inherit it are what we all should care about when we vote. Who has the best agenda? That is what matters.

The one thing they said that is very true is that Elon said he could have a conversation with Trump. It’s not possible to have a conversation with Biden or Harris.

The conversation was long and you would never see Harris do this.