Kamala’s Campaign Buddy, Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Goes on Trial This Week

















Jussie Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. He claimed they were white Trump supporters.

There are zero white Trump supporters in downtown Chicago. It was used to attack Donald Trump and anyone who supported him.

Filmmaker Tariq Nasheed believes it could also have been a ploy to pass a lynching bill that gave the white LGBT community what they had wanted for a long time.

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris called the ridiculously fraudulent attack a “modern day lynching.” We didn’t even have the facts in the case and these two hacks were riling the people up against the right and white people for a crime committed, as it turned out, by two black men paid by Smollett. He thought it would get him publicity for his career.

The Anti-Lynching Bill

In comes Kamala and Cory.

The two senators, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced an anti-lynching bill the year before in 2018 that would make attacks like the one on Smollett a federal crime.

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” tweeted Harris, who the week before had announced her 2020 presidential bid. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

“The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I’m glad he’s safe,” Booker wrote. “To those in Congress who don’t feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime — I urge you to pay attention.”

The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act was introduced in June 2018 by Harris, Booker, and Tim Scott, R-S.C. — the Senate’s three black members — and it applies to lynchings motivated by a victim’s “actual or perceived religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.”

Film producer Tariq Nasheed postulated that the two senators were possibly part of the setup. His tweets are available here.

Harris campaigned with Jussie, Nasheed noted. He also said he felt the Lynching Act was a favor to certain groups — white LGBTs — and these two senators are funded by them.

Kamala snuck in some LGBT language in the bill at the last minute. Nasheed claims that the white LGBT community attached themselves to the plight of Black Americans to give a false impression that they have had a comparative historic struggle.

According to Nasheed, it gave the white LGBT community an official document GIVING THEM FEDERAL PROTECTION AS AN OPPRESSED GROUP like Black Americans. This Lynching Bill was a victory for the LGBT crowd, he concluded.

Nasheed also said that whenever he brings up black anything, Booker and Harris aren’t interested.

It could have been a setup, but more likely it was an opportunity they seized upon. These two political hacks would jump on anything to promote themselves.

