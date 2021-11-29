Schiff & J6ers Might Arrest & Charge Mark Meadows Over Subpoena

















House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a member of the J6 Select Committee suggested on Sunday that there could be criminal charges coming in the next few days against Mark Meadows who served as Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff.

In an appearance on CNN, he hinted that the panel could seek charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee to compel testimony.

“I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness [Mark Meadows] and maybe others,” Schiff said during a TV appearance on CNN’s “State of The Union” on Sunday.

These despicable people know that J6 was not an insurrection, but rather a riot and a massive rally.

This is a violation of Executive Privilege. These people have no regard for the law. Mark Meadows isn’t suspected of a crime. There is no evidence whatsoever that any of these subpoenaed people committed any crimes. The J6 committee is the American Beria Committee.

They are pursuing political opponents with manufactured crises.

Watch:

While GOP lawmakers are condemned for crude memes and dumb jokes, Adam Schiff—who lied for years in official congressional hearings and documents about Russian collusion—has never been forced to apologize. Democrats instead give him more power, media swoons: https://t.co/AS7t2aSnIt — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 28, 2021

