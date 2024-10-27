Kamala’s Hiding a Dangerous Policy Record

Two days ago, The New York Times wrote an article about Kamala Harris’s policy record that she isn’t talking about, and for good reason. Kamala Harris only thinks of race and gender, and if you want to know how the presidency will go, read this excerpt from the NY Times. Her bizarre thinking is extremely dangerous.

She is going to destroy us if elected:

Paging through intelligence reports just weeks after she was sworn in as vice president, Kamala Harris was struck by the way two female foreign leaders were described. The reports used adjectives that, in her view, were rarely used to describe male leaders.

Ms. Harris, the first woman to hold her office, ordered up a review that scrutinized multiple years of briefing reports from various intelligence agencies, looking for possible gender bias.

The study found some questionable word choices but no widespread pattern, according to a senior intelligence official, one of five who requested anonymity to discuss the review. (None would disclose the words flagged by Ms. Harris because the reports were classified.)

She set the wheels rolling with her nonsense:

Still, the exercise had an impact: Intelligence officials added a new training class for analysts on how to judge and assess female foreign leaders, according to another official.

The episode proved to be a preview of Ms. Harris’s priorities. The vice president put questions about gender and race at the center of many of the policy discussions in her office, aides and former administration officials said. Throughout her career, she pushed for policies aimed at systemic disparities and often used her bully pulpit to speak about what she saw as injustices.

While Ms. Harris’s allies describe this as a defining feature of her vice presidency — one that separates her from her predecessors, including Democrats — she is not running on this part of her record.

She’s hiding who she is to get elected:

As she appeals to moderate voters and tries to defy Donald J. Trump’s claims that she represents “the radical left,” Ms. Harris is emphasizing her broadest policies — abortion rights, entrepreneurship, help for home buyers and tax relief for families with children. She rarely talks explicitly about how she would use government to address racism and sexism — and only sparingly mentions her own status as potentially the first woman, first Asian American and first Black woman to hold the presidency.

“She learned that if she wanted to be president of the United States, she would have to walk a very delicate, tight rope when it came to race and gender,” said Leah Wright Rigueur, a political historian and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University. “And that is exactly what we have seen from her.”

Yet, a close examination of her tenure in Washington shows Ms. Harris’s interest was steady. As vice president, she promoted an expansion of Medicaid coverage of post-pregnancy care, noting the elevated health risks for Black and Native American women, as well as rural women. She lobbied for billions in funding community banks that serve disadvantaged areas and frequently lend to people of color.

Walz reiterated her plans for open borders and amnesty.

Democrats plan to give amnesty to millions of people here illegally. They’re going to give amnesty to anyone who says they were brought here as a child due to no fault of their own.

They will also pass the border bill if they can. If you haven’t yet, you can read about that below. They continually lie about the bill.

The Border Bill Lie for the 100th Time:

REPORTER: “How do you and Kamala propose to handle border security?” WALZ: Mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens Kamala imported into the country. pic.twitter.com/KDv5STOAON — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

What The Border Bill Does

The Border Bill codifies Obama-Biden-Harris’s catch-and-release policy that is driving the massive invasion of our borders. It takes their policies and makes them law. Anything opposing that, like ‘Remain in Mexico,’ would be impossible.

It adds border agents but requires them to take woke training in societal, racial, religious, and cultural communications. As Levin said, it would turn the Border Patrol into a “Woke Enterprise.” [Democrats don’t like law enforcement, and they want to remake them into social workers.]

Requires almost immediate work permits for illegal aliens so they can take jobs from Americans.

The bill requires tax dollars to be used to pay for lawyers for illegal aliens. [Leftist lawyer lobbies love that one.]

It makes legal up to 5,000 illegal aliens a day without any adequate way to vet them. That is a minimum of 1.8 illegal aliens a year in addition to the legal immigrants. The provision is so full of loopholes and sunsets that it would potentially allow up to 8,000 to 10,000 a day. This doesn’t include gotaways. The border remains wide open.

This border bill monstrosity also provides funds for sanctuary cities and pro-illegal alien NGOs.

This bill leaves the border wide open and enshrines illegal immigration by law; reporters are not telling you this. Republican Sen. Lankford and Democrat Sen. Schumer concocted the bill. In the final stages, Lankford didn’t vote for it. Lankford is a senator from Oklahoma, and he needs to be replaced. Murkowski voted for it because she isn’t really a Republican.

Michelle Obama Poisons the Well

Michelle was pushing Marxism in Kalamazoo. She pulled the men are bad card and also lied about Republicans and IVF.

How did Democrats make killing unborn babies up to the moment of birth a good thing and a matter of freedom? Did she cast a spell?

The closing strategy from Kamala is to angrily scold men into supporting open borders, government censorship and trans surgeries. https://t.co/HuzocstyoM — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 27, 2024

Everything Is Staged, and She’s Not Funny

Everything she does is so painfully awkward and embarrassing https://t.co/FIXRUNA6D5 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 27, 2024