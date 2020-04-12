Kansas Supreme Court rules for Gov limiting church gatherings to 10 people

The state Supreme Court of Kansas ruled Saturday night in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who recently ordered a limit of 10 people in religious gatherings because of the coronavirus.

Her ruling had been overturned by a GOP-led panel of state lawmakers, local media reported.

The Kansas Supreme Court finds Republican Leadership had no legal authority to revoke Gov. Kelly’s executive order limiting gatherings due to COVID 19.

Her ruling isn’t as bad as some of the other rulings in various states, but, in general, it’s getting out of control.

In Mississippi, they’re hunting down people in church services in parking lots:

Video from Pastor Hamilton of King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Church tried the “drive-in” method of holding services & were targeted due to the Mayor issuing an order prohibiting such services. Watch as an officer tells the Pastor that his rights are suspended. pic.twitter.com/zLdT6Qd8ew — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 11, 2020

Look what is going on in Philly, a crime-ridden city – China cause this virus to travel the globe and now we are China. This is exactly the kind of thing we made fun of China for doing:

Police physically drag a man off of a bus in Philadelphia for allegedly not complying with a mandate that riders must wear masks. SEPTA has since issued a statement saying it will no longer make face coverings mandatory on public transit. https://t.co/hAP28CsGGk pic.twitter.com/O67qlCOzjr — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2020

This is what happened before:

throwing off riders for not having masks. Are masks a requirement for riders? this dude's not wearing one pic.twitter.com/2IXtnI5dkO — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

Governor Whitmer of Michigan is fine with the sale of weed and liquor as essentials but not seeds:

Has anyone verified if this is true and if so why did the Gov Whitmer stop the sale of seeds? pic.twitter.com/WzSezLuenb — Banners (@bannersquest) April 10, 2020

In Italy, we have a runner:

What the heck is the harm of going for a run alone on the beach? It's probably a thousand times safer than putting gas in your car or getting groceries. Run Forest run! pic.twitter.com/Po1n8m4XWg — IAMis Dangerous to Evil I hope (@IAMISjp) April 10, 2020