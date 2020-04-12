Kansas Supreme Court rules for Gov limiting church gatherings to 10 people

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The state Supreme Court of Kansas ruled Saturday night in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who recently ordered a limit of 10 people in religious gatherings because of the coronavirus.

Her ruling had been overturned by a GOP-led panel of state lawmakers, local media reported.

The Kansas Supreme Court finds Republican Leadership had no legal authority to revoke Gov. Kelly’s executive order limiting gatherings due to COVID 19. 

Her ruling isn’t as bad as some of the other rulings in various states, but, in general, it’s getting out of control.

In Mississippi, they’re hunting down people in church services in parking lots:

Look what is going on in Philly, a crime-ridden city – China cause this virus to travel the globe and now we are China. This is exactly the kind of thing we made fun of China for doing:

This is what happened before:

Governor Whitmer of Michigan is fine with the sale of weed and liquor as essentials but not seeds:

In Italy, we have a runner:

