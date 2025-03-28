Karen Bass to Force Climate Agenda on Fire Victims

As reported this past weekend, only four permits have been doled out in the Palisades in 75 days since the fires. Mayor Karen Bass, an empty-headed communist, has an answer to the dilemma.

Mayor Karen Bass issued an Emergency Executive Order to expedite rebuilding homes and businesses in ways that better protect against wildfires and other climate-fueled disasters.

She is putting the onus on homeowners and not dealing with the problems that led up to the fires, which will continue. Bass is incompetent and traveled to Africa despite warning signs of imminent fires. She prepared no one for the emergencies. The water wasn’t released, hydrants were empty, an entire water basin was empty, and they still leave too much dead wood around.

The EO will streamline permitting for owners who rebuild all-electric, more fire-resistant homes. It will also promote the use of fire-resistant construction materials to harden homes and businesses as Los Angeles begins to rebuild. The EO will further strengthen the resiliency of utilities and ensure power reliability during severe weather events.

Her priority is not the residents’ safety. It’s pushing a leftist ideology.

“Getting residents home quickly and safely is my top priority – and we must rebuild with an eye toward the future,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “With today’s Executive Order, we are taking action to help residents harden their homes and businesses against wildfires, ensure our city’s infrastructure can better withstand future disasters, and protect communities for generations to come, all while ensuring the pace of rebuilding continues ahead of expectations.”

She isn’t smart enough to conceive such an order, but her far-left allies are.

Bass has also turned the tables on clean up, putting the burden for swift clean-up on the victms while she escapes any blame.

“If you do not clean up the debris it will be declared a nuisance and the city will take action” – Karen Bass, threatening the wildfire victims she created through her incompetence as a leader pic.twitter.com/1K7GsxUPXN — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 23, 2025

She’s abusive and will probably get re-elected.

In an interview from January 2023 Karen Bass warns how the California Environmental Quality Act can be abused, then goes on to gleefully tell a story about how she abused CEQA in the 90’s… “Like a lot of things, it can be abused. I mean I will tell you, at Community Coalition… pic.twitter.com/XFzdcuS4BA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 23, 2025

