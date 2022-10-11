Kari Lake Strikes Terror in the Hearts of Katie Hobbs and RINOs

As RedState reported Saturday, a melodramatic scene unfolded at a town hall event in Arizona. Republican Kari Lake showed up in the audience. Democrat Katie Hobbs freaked out and refused to come out of her green room. Terror took over. Lake left the premises after the event’s organizers asked her to do so.

Hobbs refuses debates with Lake, and she will never be in the same room with her. Many of the organizations hosting these events have given in to her demands.

It would be funny if Hobbs weren’t trying to become governor of Arizona. But she is and this isn’t funny; it makes her pathetic.

By the way, Hobbs hasn’t learned anything from the Hispanic community. But she has a sister-in-law who’s Hispanic and likes to go out with them, she said in her child’s voice.

“What have you learned…from the Latino community?” Arizona Democrat governor nominee Katie Hobbs: “That’s a great question … practicing my español un poquito.” “So there’s not one specific lesson you could share…other than español? Hobbs: “Uh…”pic.twitter.com/VPvQZQL4ak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

THE ABORTION QUESTION

Katie Hobbs supports abortion to the moment of birth, which means partial-birth “abortion,” which crosses the line to infanticide. Hobbs believes in letting the baby who survives abortion die without any care. She’s the terror.

Hobbs is in hiding and won’t debate Kari Lake. Honestly, she wouldn’t survive it if she did. Hobbs is the very definition of weak.

Lib Reporter asks Kari Lake about abortion – INSTANT REGRET pic.twitter.com/HligCB446q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2022

FRIGHTENED, ANGRY LIZ

Meanwhile, Liz Cheney, who hates Donald Trump and conservatives, is bashing Kari Lake under the guise that Lake thinks the election was stolen. In Cheney’s world, wrongthink can get you canceled. Her real problem is she hates conservatives.

Liz is in a state of terror that conservatives might defeat the party RINOs. She was at ASU speaking to the members of the Soros-funded McCain Institute. Meghan McCain vowed that she would see to it that Kari Lake does not get elected.

Cheney warned Arizonans not to vote for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “If you care about democracy, and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand … we cannot give power to people who have told us that they will not honor elections.”

That’s the line she’s going with as she tours Arizona.

Melodrama and hyperbole aside, how much does she care about democracy by supporting Democrats who are tearing it all down?

Cheney is turning her irrational hate towards Trump to anyone who agreed with him.

Through her spokesperson, Ross Trumble, Lake knocked Cheney out in two sentences. “Liz Cheney is confused. Auditions for CNN contributors are being held in Washington, not in Arizona. No one here cares what she has to say.”

GLOBALIST RINOS ARE RALLYING BEHIND LAKE’S OPPONENT

Gov. Ducey and DC swamp critters are funding dark money PACs against Kari Lake. They are terrified of her, and don’t want anyone who will question their decisions like unfettered immigration.

‼️CALL TO ACTION‼️ NeverTrump RINOS are rallying behind Arizona’s most Liberal “Republican” & funneling MILLIONS against Trump-Endorsed @KariLake We are funded by the GRASSROOTS ONLY. Can you help fuel our Movement in this final stretch? Chip in NOW: ⤵️https://t.co/ysvTdHq7jG pic.twitter.com/WwoLiiY1Di — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 21, 2022

