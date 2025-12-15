Karoline Leavitt Verbally Knocks Around CNN’s Kaitlin Collins

Karoline Leavitt takes no prisoners. She’s smarter than everyone in the room when she meets with the press, and they hate her for it. In this clip, Kaitlin Collins was hoping to put down Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt had none of it.

Leavitt explained to Collins, “My predecessor stood up at this podium, and she said inflation doesn’t exist. She said the border was secure. And people like you just took her at her word. And those were two utter lies.”

“Everything I’m telling you is the truth backed by real, factual data. And you just don’t want to report on it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president!”

“Nobody reported on [inflation] being high under Biden. My predecessor was standing at this podium. But now you want to ask me a lot of questions about it, which I’m happy to answer!”