MP’s Unbelievable Reaction to Bondi Beach: Suicidal Empathy

People like Labour MP Lola McEvoy are stricken with suicidal empathy, and they have a lot of power. It’s going to destroy the West. McEvoy thinks the problem with the Islamic attacks is a lack of understanding.

She seems to have no idea of the threat the West faces as she reacts to the Bondi Beach attack in Australia in the clip below. She is a true believer that diversity is their strength, even as attacks, not tragedies, continue, and the former British Empire continues to allow open borders for anonymous people with very different worldviews.

After McEvoy finished saying that everyone just has to understand one another and “detoxify the way that we think of people who aren’t like us,” she received applause.

It’s a Narrative That’s at the Core

“You don’t want to speculate on what the factors are that have contributed to this awful tragedy that seems to be on a huge scale. You know, the fact that we know that ten people [15] have lost their lives today is utterly horrendous, and that, you know, my heart breaks for those people and their families and for the communities affected across the world.

“I think it’s important to note that the escalation of this narrative of who we’re against and how much we want to divide each other and how much we want to attack each other, that is really at the core of a lot of the problems that we have in the country at the moment.”

Detoxify?

“And I firmly believe that people are good, and that given the opportunity, they will look out for each other; And I just want to say that as much as possible, we should try and detoxify the way that we think of people who aren’t like us, because our diversity in this country is our strength.

“And I firmly am on the side of working together and celebrating our differences.

Political Correctness

“Because, you know, I was a community organizer a long, long time ago, and the strongest campaigns that we ever worked on were about bringing people of different faiths and different world views and different backgrounds together to find what we had in common.

“And at times like this, it makes me think of, you know, what happened with Jo Cox and her speech in that mantra that she had about more in common, we have more in common than that divides us, and that is the most true statement we can think of at very difficult testing and anxiety inducing times. And you know, I just I wish the best for everybody watching who is feeling anxious, and I hope we do get some formal news soon.”

