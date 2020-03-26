Kathy Griffin in ICU with “unbearable symptoms,” blames VP Pence for not testing her

Kathy Griffin said she is in the hospital and can’t get tested for Coronavirus despite “painfully unbearable symptoms.”

The 59-year-old failed comedian revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she’s been sent to a “COVID-19 isolation ward in a major hospital ER” after visiting an urgent care facility. She shared a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed wearing a mask, although it’s unclear when the photo was taken.

Despite experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, Griffin said her attempts to get tested have been unsuccessful.

“The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions,” Griffin added, citing the vice president.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

The story is fishy. They wouldn’t put her in an isolation ward without testing her. The liability would be very high.

We hope the attention-grabbing pundit and renowned Trump hater feels better soon. We don’t want to see her suffer. She lost her mother last week and she could be ill from that terrible experience.

There is no such CDC rule. Perhaps she is confused, although she is not confused or in enough pain to keep her from tweeting.

Everyone is finally being tested.

There are reasons to not test her, but she likes to make everything about the Trump administration.