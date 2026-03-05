Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Keir Starmer Panders for Radical Islamist Votes

Keir Starmer Panders for Radical Islamist Votes

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Sir Keir Starmer received a standing ovation from Muslims at a “Big Iftar” event in London after making a peace pledge for Palestine. The PM addressed worshippers at the Ramadan event in Westminster Hall on Tuesday night, where he told Muslims the UK “was not involved in the offensive strikes” on Iran.

“We’ve seen far too many lives lost—women and children among them in Gaza,” he told the audience. Death is terrible, and their attack on October 7 was also terrible.

The Palestinian ambassador is Hamas.

Also, Keir Starmer is accused of misleading Parliament about giving away Chagos Islands. They didn’t know about the exception that bans giving away Chagos because it is a military installation. It is a very serious offense if true.

Previous articleWestern Cuba Thrown Into Darkness as the Grid Collapses
Next articleThe Biggest Iran Story No One Is Talking About
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x