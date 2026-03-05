Keir Starmer Panders for Radical Islamist Votes

Sir Keir Starmer received a standing ovation from Muslims at a “Big Iftar” event in London after making a peace pledge for Palestine. The PM addressed worshippers at the Ramadan event in Westminster Hall on Tuesday night, where he told Muslims the UK “was not involved in the offensive strikes” on Iran.
“We’ve seen far too many lives lost—women and children among them in Gaza,” he told the audience. Death is terrible, and their attack on October 7 was also terrible.
Wow, I thought his speech the other day was beyond pathetic, but this takes the cowardice and humiliation to a whole new level. He ran from the fight, hid behind a door, and is now begging for mercy from the loser. Truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/u2MQXOVrLF
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 3, 2026
The Palestinian ambassador is Hamas.
This is incredibly disturbing. #StarmerOut #LabourOut https://t.co/diFDzIp8if
— The world has gone mad (@SteveTa65152757) March 3, 2026
Also, Keir Starmer is accused of misleading Parliament about giving away Chagos Islands. They didn’t know about the exception that bans giving away Chagos because it is a military installation. It is a very serious offense if true.
‘This could turn out to be really big…’
Spokesperson for Friends of British Overseas Territories, Rob Midgley, discusses explosive accusations that Keir Starmer misled Parliament over key legislation underpinning Labour’s handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/Lv3S8d1Zc6
— GB News (@GBNEWS) February 20, 2026