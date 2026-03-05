Western Cuba Thrown Into Darkness as the Grid Collapses

The western half of Cuba, including Havana, has been left in darkness as dwindling oil reserves have seen millions left without power after President Trump struck Venezuela. It is part of President Trump’s cleanup operation in the hemisphere. He is trying to change the communist dictators’ behavior. Reportedly, Cuba only has 15 days of oil left.

Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed again on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines said, “A disconnection has occurred in the National Electric System, SEN.

According to the New York Post, the government’s electricity utility said an outage at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant east of the capital disrupted electricity from Pinar del Río in the west to Camagüey in central Cuba.

State-run Radio Rebelde reported that restoring operations at the facility could take at least 72 hours.

Cuba’s crumbling power infrastructure has collapsed several times in the past two years, at times leaving the entire country without electricity. Residents in many parts of the country currently get by with just a few hours of electricity a day, a situation that has worsened after President Donald Trump pressed Venezuela, Mexico, and others to stop supplying oil to Cuba to pressure the Cuban government to make reforms.

Last week, the Trump administration authorized the sale of U.S. oil to the Cuban private sector but not to the government, which still operates the energy infrastructure, including ports and gas stations.

Last week, the Trump administration authorized the sale of U.S. oil to the Cuban private sector but not to the government, which still operates the energy infrastructure, including ports and gas stations.

The fuel shortage is so acute that on Wednesday, Cuba extended its earlier warning to airlines that the country has no jet fuel available at its international airports, including Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.