Keir Starmer Won’t Ban First-Cousin Marriage, He’s Scared of Muslims

Many in the UK are trying to ban first-cousin marriages, which lead to health and cultural problems. Muslims marry first-cousins routinely, from 50% to 80%, depending on the country they came from.

It is rare in the US, and most states ban it for health risks and the risk of incest. Consanguineous marriages significantly increase the risk of birth defects and intellectual disability. In some cultures, they lead to sexual coercion.

In the UK, 4% of infant deaths are caused by birth defects stemming from first-cousin marriages. It is about three times the rate of deaths from substance abuse.

Despite this, out of fear of being called Islamophobic, the National Health Service decided to support it.

They published a report on the benefits of first-cousin marriages.

The NHS has been urged to apologise for publishing an article extolling the benefits of first-cousin marriage despite the increased risk of birth defects.

The article published last week by the NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme says first-cousin marriage is linked to “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages”.

But the practice has also been linked to oppression of women and has a proven increased risk of genetic disease in offspring of first-cousin relationships.

It is beneficial because it strengthens families and lets them force marriages to old rich men. The apparent minor problem is that it’s “linked to oppression of women and increases the risk of genetic diseases.

Seriously, NHS? The negatives are real and far more serious. The benefits are made up, so they don’t have to reject the idea of banning it.

This is the last straw. I have seen first hand the catastrophic disabilities caused by first cousin marriage – on one occasion a young girl permanently fed by a nasal-gastric tube and unable even to use a wheelchair – one of two children with birth defects born to the same… https://t.co/L6JZffCjcX — Linda Duberley (@LindaDuberley) January 12, 2026

Holden’s Marriage Bill banning Consanguineous marriages highlights how children of first cousins face about double the risk of congenital anomalies—3% to 6%—per the Born in Bradford study, with higher rates in communities like British Pakistanis.

Starmer and Labour won’t offend the Muslim community.

Keir Starmer won’t let the ban go through. The Muslim community controls him, and he won’t do the right thing. Starmer says they will address it with education. Obviously, that’s just to silence people, and education won’t work.

Liberals will let Muslims do whatever they want to be culturally sensitive.

Nuslims will cry if the UK doesn’t let them do what they clearly should not do.

Muslim MP Iqbal Mohamed cried in the British Parliament and said that cousin marriage is part of his culture, and that banning it would be ‘Islamophobic.’ Keir Starmer then followed his advice and blocked a ban on cousin marriage to not offend the Muslim community. He now wants… pic.twitter.com/CP4qUJb8Zz — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 11, 2026

Starmer also refused to ban child mutilation and other medical experiments on children. He also wouldn’t ban Halal slaughter.

Starmer is a terrible leader. It’s a tribute to the British that they can still keep the country going.

He’s bringing Britain back to the 7th century as the heathens colonize the UK.