Sen. Paul Blows Joe Rogan Away with His Case Against Dr. Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul was on Joe Rogan and blew him away over the Fauci-pandemic case that isn’t. The Department of Justice won’t prosecute the case, but Sen. Paul doesn’t want Drs. Fauci and Collins to get away with it. He said that first of all, Dr. Anthony Fauci shouldn’t get away with lying to Congress, and secondly, can you really pardon someone for ten years? He wants a judicial decision on that, so it has to go to court.

The DoJ Won’t Do Anything

He has gotten a lot of information from Secretary Kennedy, and he’s not giving up.

“It doesn’t happen unless the Trump Justice Department will do something. I can’t get them to do anything,” Paul told Rogan.

“I’ve been working with Bobby Kennedy; he’s been very helpful. He’s given us a lot of information.”

They Have the Evidence

“In Anthony Fauci’s communications, we now have evidence that he was telling people like Francis Collins: read this and destroy it. You can’t do that.” “The executive branch [is] required to keep their communications.

“We have this evidence, and I’ve summarized it again in a criminal referral to Trump’s Attorney General. And I still haven’t gotten action.” “One, he shouldn’t get away with lying [and] destroying records.”

“Two, we should check … is an auto-pen pardon valid? Can you give people a pardon for everything they did in a 10-year period?”

It’s not just for ten years. It’s also that they didn’t mention a crime.

They might lose, and the courts may say it’s legal, but he wants it taken to court.

We have an attorney general who won’t do anything. She puts roadblocks up. Some say she’s just such a good attorney that she’s being very careful, but here’s a case where Dr. Paul says they have the evidence, and it is very serious. Yet, she won’t go to court. She has taken nearly-insignificant cases to court on Jim Comey and Letitia James who did far worse things than what she is prosecuting them for, and it doesn’t make sense.

Rand Paul isn’t letting it go.

Watch: