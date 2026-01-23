According to CBS News and a jury that found her guilty, the mastermind of the state’s biggest fraud scheme to date was not Somali but a White woman, 45-year-old Aimee Bock. However, CBS News left out the 78 Somalis involved so far in Minnesota alone.

They also left out the fact that Keith Ellison is credibly accused of meeting with the Somali fraudsters in 2021 while under FBI investigation, trying to secure donations with a promise to keep the money flowing.

At the least, it sounds like malfeasance, criminal or otherwise.

CBS News complained that Republicans were exaggerating the need for a probe.

In an exclusive interview from her jail cell, Bock defended her conduct, admitted regrets, and argued that state officials with whom she worked should bear some of the blame.

“I wish I could go back and do things differently, stop things, catch things,” said Bock, who was the head of Feeding Our Future, the now-infamous nonprofit that signed up restaurants and caterers to receive taxpayer money for providing meals to kids. “I believed we were doing everything in our power to protect the program.”

Guilty

During a five-week trial last year, prosecutors alleged Bock signed off reimbursement claims for millions of meals that were never served. She was also charged with collecting bribes.

A jury convicted her on all counts. She faces 33 years in prison. Evidence submitted at trial included text messages where Bock compared Feeding Our Future to the mob.

“It was heartbreaking,” Bock said, describing the moment she heard the verdict. “I believe in accountability. If I had done this, I would’ve pled guilty. I wouldn’t have gone to trial. I wouldn’t have put my children and my family through what we’ve been through. I’ve lost everything.”

“We relied on the state,” she said, adding that local officials, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, would often visit the meal sites. “We told the state, this site is going to operate at this address, this time, and this number of children. The state would then tell us that’s approved.”

Bock’s Attorney

Udoibok, Bock’s attorney, said state officials at the time weren’t particularly interested in stopping the fraud, because the nonprofit was providing at least some food to an important constituency during a time of significant instability.

“What is a lie is that they were policing this fraudulent activity at any time,” Udoibok said. “They wanted a scapegoat. She ran the only food program in the state, so they pinned it on her.”

Somalis can’t get a pass no matter how much CBS News tries to make it happen.