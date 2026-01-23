Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
State Dept. Official: Democrats Want Mass Immigration for Votes

State Dept. Official: Democrats Want Mass Immigration for Votes

M Dowling
It is a fact that the Left is cynically changing the demographics for permanent electoral power. They don’t want to negotiate or work with adversaries. They simply want to make all the decisions. This is not a conspiracy theory.

A U.S. State Department official says in the clip below that mass immigration is designed to change the demographics of the United States. Immigrants, especially from Latin America, overwhelmingly vote Democrat, and so Democrats decided to import a new electorate …

Democrats were opposed to illegal immigration until they realized they were voting for them.

