Keith Olbermann Kicks People When They're Dead

M Dowling
Keith Olbermann is disliked by everyone who knows him. There is a good reason for that—he is very nasty. Now that Lou Holtz is deceased and can’t defend himself, Olbermann has decided to trash his reputation. Lou Holtz was a legend, and Olbermann is the opposite.

Captioning a post that included a 2020 video of Holtz criticizing pro-abortionist Joe Biden for being a “Catholic in name only,” Olbermann wrote of the coach, “Legendary scumbag, yes.”

Olbermann is beyond redemption, but he’s probably mentally ill, so there’s that.

He is going to die soon, and his epitaph will legitimately read, “scumbag.”

Even Democrats hate him.

