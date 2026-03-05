Keith Olbermann Kicks People When They’re Dead

Keith Olbermann is disliked by everyone who knows him. There is a good reason for that—he is very nasty. Now that Lou Holtz is deceased and can’t defend himself, Olbermann has decided to trash his reputation. Lou Holtz was a legend, and Olbermann is the opposite.
Captioning a post that included a 2020 video of Holtz criticizing pro-abortionist Joe Biden for being a “Catholic in name only,” Olbermann wrote of the coach, “Legendary scumbag, yes.”
Olbermann is beyond redemption, but he’s probably mentally ill, so there’s that.
He is going to die soon, and his epitaph will legitimately read, “scumbag.”
Legendary scumbag, yes https://t.co/OzCyeX2Amr
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 5, 2026
Even Democrats hate him.
Stephen A. Smith GOES OFF on Keith Olbermann:
“I’m SICK of your pathetic *ss!!! I really, really am. You’re a 66-year-old barely with any friends.”
“You can’t run 5 feet with your FAT self!”
“All you do is sit back, the second you disagree with somebody, you pop sh*t! You of… pic.twitter.com/TOTGr23yhy
— Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) January 10, 2026