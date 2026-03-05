President Trump Is Preparing to Fire Secretary Noem

President Trump is preparing to fire Kristi Noem, particularly after the bipartisan combative hearing on Tuesday.

He is asking his advisors for names of replacements. He was angry over the ads that she approved with a self-promotional style.

Noem’s decision to allot $200 million for an ad campaign, featuring herself urging those living illegally in the U.S. to self-deport, had already rankled the president for months

At the hearing, Noem told senators that the president had signed off on the ad campaign—an assertion that upset Trump, who told senators and advisers he had not signed off on such a campaign.