Kellyanne vows to work with “future administrations,” wants a job with Joe

Kellyanne Conway offered to work with Joe Biden if asked!

Mrs. Conway pledged to work with “future administrations,” saying: “If there’s anything I can ever do to help … they can count on me.”

WOW!

She probably doesn’t want to be investigated by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee that promises to investigate the President, his family, and all his allies.

A lot of people had questions about Kellyanne. Many thought she was the leaker. And she is married to George, a high-profile founder of The Lincoln Project.

If this report is accurate, it would seem that she has no real loyalties or core values. You can’t go from claiming to be a conservative and then offering to work with a senile old man and his communist running mate who plan to take down the Republic and claim to be a person with values.

Before she offered to work with Senile Joe, she made the pronouncement that Joe and Kamala won.

“It looks like Joe and Kamala will prevail,” she said.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway told The 19th News.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that,” she said.

She called for the nation to move on and said she would work with the new administration if they needed her to work with them.

Are you kidding me???

It will be time to move on when all avenues are exhausted. Donald Trump should follow Hillary’s advice to Joe Biden – never concede because there is a lot of smoke around the question of voter fraud.

Conway was one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers, but her loyalty didn’t last long.

Her husband George and daughter Claudia have consistently railed against the Trump administration during his presidency. It’s been strange watching it all unfold.

George and Kellyanne appear to be opportunists.

Kellyanne was bashed by right and left for her comments. But Senile Joe’s people might just use her to get at Trump. They certainly plan to blame him for perceived mistakes or crimes, and she could be useful.