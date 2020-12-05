Kellyanne vows to work with “future administrations,” wants a job with Joe

Kellyanne Conway offered to work with Joe Biden if asked!
Mrs. Conway pledged to work with “future administrations,” saying: “If there’s anything I can ever do to help … they can count on me.”
WOW!
She probably doesn’t want to be investigated by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee that promises to investigate the President, his family, and all his allies.
A lot of people had questions about Kellyanne. Many thought she was the leaker. And she is married to George, a high-profile founder of The Lincoln Project.
If this report is accurate, it would seem that she has no real loyalties or core values. You can’t go from claiming to be a conservative and then offering to work with a senile old man and his communist running mate who plan to take down the Republic and claim to be a person with values.
Before she offered to work with Senile Joe, she made the pronouncement that Joe and Kamala won.
“It looks like Joe and Kamala will prevail,” she said.
“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway told The 19th News.
“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that,” she said.
She called for the nation to move on and said she would work with the new administration if they needed her to work with them.
Are you kidding me???
It will be time to move on when all avenues are exhausted. Donald Trump should follow Hillary’s advice to Joe Biden – never concede because there is a lot of smoke around the question of voter fraud.
Conway was one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers, but her loyalty didn’t last long.
Her husband George and daughter Claudia have consistently railed against the Trump administration during his presidency. It’s been strange watching it all unfold.
George and Kellyanne appear to be opportunists.
Kellyanne was bashed by right and left for her comments. But Senile Joe’s people might just use her to get at Trump. They certainly plan to blame him for perceived mistakes or crimes, and she could be useful.
Smartmatic reps are lining up for places in the Beijing Biden regime so why not the leaker.
Dr. Savage revealed this RAT a long time ago and that pic of her on the couch at the WH was just trashy.
Lincoln was the first imperial executive and only the clueless fall for that Civil War 1 was about ending slavery bravo sierra.
There were quite a few who blamed Her for the leaks, since some had to be with someone very close. One thing very common with those who are part of Government, they Want future Jobs, and ones that are lucrative.
One thing we can say for sure about nearly all Republicans, they have very little loyalty to anyone but themselves. So, how can such a person have any loyalty whatsoever TO the country. A person like Kellyanne just emphasizes that point, and gives credence to believe others are the exact same way. It’s why I could care Less what the result is in Georgia. For example, look how Lindsey Graham proudly brags how he helped install the radical Justices on the Supreme Court. If whatever an administration does can be to their benefit, it will be done. Trump did things that Wasn’t to their benefit, hence, no support Now. We truly have a Uni-Party with no concern, or compassion for the people who make This country. It is all reduced to, “Fool me once…..”. I am no longer fooled.