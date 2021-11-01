Kendi Accidentally Showed Black Privilege Is a Real Thing

















The Hill published an article stating that “More than a third of White students lied about their race on college applications … More than three-fourths of these students who lied about their race were accepted.”

Kendi shared the story in a tweet and then deleted it, The Post Millenial reports. Then he realized it seemed to disprove his ideology of white privilege and appeared to prove the systemic racism is actually aimed at whites, especially white males. He quickly deleted it.

Author and activist Ibram X. Kendi, claims that white privilege is rampant in American culture and systemic racism keeps minorities in states of oppression. Kendi has said that America is a “slaveholders” republic. And wrote a children’s book about how to teach babies to be “anti-racist.” As The Post Millennial reports, he believes or says he believes that all white people are racist.

FLASHBACK: Ibram X Kendi says “It is critical for white people, for people in general, to stop denying their racist ideas and … to realize the heartbeat of racism itself is denial and the sound of that heartbeat is, ‘I’m not racist’.” pic.twitter.com/PUdtitOjlH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 29, 2021

Kendi’s purpose in originally sharing the article was to show that whites were stealing spots meant for minorities. But, instead, he also proved blacks are being chosen for the color of their skin.

Kendi is in large part responsible for the spreading of the anti-American, racist theories of Professor Derrick Bell. Bell created Critical Race Theory out of whole cloth.

THE HILL ARTICLE

The article from The Hill found that “81 percent of students who faked minority status did so to improve their chances of getting accepted. Fifty percent of students who lied said they did it to get minority-focused financial aid.”

“Thirteen percent,” The Hill reports, “falsely marked that they were Latino, while 10 percent falsely claimed to be Black. Nine percent of those surveyed lied that they were Asian or Pacific Islander.” Of these students who checked identity boxes to which they were not entitled, 85 percent “believe that falsifying their racial minority status helped them secure admission to college.”

The numbers further show that 48 percent of those lying about their race were white male students, compared to only 16 percent of white female students.

The article proved white privilege might actually be a black privilege, which is one of the criticisms of Kendi’s work. He thinks by being racist against whites that it somehow is better for blacks who are allegedly oppressed. It’s a Marxist-based ideology that makes blacks into perpetual victims, still slaves in a way.

Even more revealing is that “About 3 in 4, or 77 percent, of white applicants who faked minority status on their applications, were accepted to those colleges,” The Hill reports.

BLACK PRIVILEGE

The fact that Kendi posted then deleted the tweet should make it obvious that he realizes his theories are untrue. He has no interest in the debate.

Kendi himself had a 1000 SAT score and below a 3.0 GPA. If he wanted to get into a good college, he should have worked on that SAT score and his GPA. Instead, he focused on the color of his skin. In the end, he did get what he wanted. Now he spreads the ideology of an unimaginative professor who created bad fiction.

