Kennedy Center thinks they deserve millions while pandemic rages

The arrogant management of The Kennedy Center will receive at least $35 million of our tax dollars from the pandemic relief bill passed by The Senate last night. It heads for the House Friday. Thank Nancy Pelosi and her fellow socialists. It wasn’t the only absurd pork (the biased-left PBS and NPR got millions), but it strikes us as particularly offensive after the management of the Kennedy Center released its message to the suffering Americans.

We take it as — Damn right they will get paid and deserve it too!

There were 3.28 million Americans filing for unemployment this past week, but we will spend $35 million for 3,000 alleged employees at The Kennedy Center, a leftist, elitist cultural boondoggle.

They can take their message and shove it.

A Message from the Kennedy Center Regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: https://t.co/JnmUxkQPpe pic.twitter.com/GDKJoqGv5v — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the people in Spain are converting children’s ice rinks into morgues. In Madrid, hotels are now hospitals.

That could be us.

Italy has been the hardest-hit country, so far, after China, with over 70,000 confirmed Chinese Communist Party virus infections and over 7,000 dead. Its epicenter has especially intense business ties to China.

Here’s a little child in Italy calling up to his dead mother who he will never see again. That could be your child.

In Italy, a child looking up at the sky and voicing his mother, his mother died due to corona virus. He could not even see his dead mother.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/Iw6duxBSAo — uvesh (@uvesh74943953) March 26, 2020

We are collapsing’: Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy… https://t.co/5wKXmnIuvN — NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) March 25, 2020

This could be us.

THANK THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

Let’s not forget who gave the virus to the world and unleashed Holy Hell — the Chinese Communist Party Elite who covered it up:

“He’s not dead. His hands and feet were still moving.” A #Wuhan resident says she witnessed critically ill #CCPVirus patients sealed up in body bags while alive, then sent for cremation.#coronavirushttps://t.co/zz6gaSX3yl pic.twitter.com/S8QuwyenOO — NTD News (@news_ntd) March 22, 2020

Jennifer Zeng wrote on Twitter:

“Long lines outside Hankou Funeral Home in #Wuhan on Mar 26. The big sign says:” Family members of people who died of #COVID2019, please go to the entrance of Jingyuan Building for the ashes. 50 meters away.” It was said that some families have accepted 3000 yuan($421) allowance from the government, on the condition that they would bury their loved ones quietly without crying or talking about it.”

While the U.S. media props up Chinese Communist propaganda, China oppresses their people.

I am not ashamed of being a #Chinese, I am proud of it (even when #CCPVirus is devastating the world). #CCP has taken hostage of China & its people. We should disintegrate it, reclaim our land & culture, once as beautiful and as wonderful as portrayed by https://t.co/wPiJHTDzRJ. pic.twitter.com/ZcIJny95S4 — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 26, 2020