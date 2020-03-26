Kennedy Center thinks they deserve millions while pandemic rages

The arrogant management of The Kennedy Center will receive at least $35 million of our tax dollars from the pandemic relief bill passed by The Senate last night. It heads for the House Friday. Thank Nancy Pelosi and her fellow socialists. It wasn’t the only absurd pork (the biased-left PBS and NPR got millions), but it strikes us as particularly offensive after the management of the Kennedy Center released its message to the suffering Americans.
We take it as — Damn right they will get paid and deserve it too!
There were 3.28 million Americans filing for unemployment this past week, but we will spend $35 million for 3,000 alleged employees at The Kennedy Center, a leftist, elitist cultural boondoggle.
They can take their message and shove it.
A Message from the Kennedy Center Regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: https://t.co/JnmUxkQPpe pic.twitter.com/GDKJoqGv5v
— The Kennedy Center (@kencen) March 25, 2020
Meanwhile, the people in Spain are converting children’s ice rinks into morgues. In Madrid, hotels are now hospitals.
That could be us.
Italy has been the hardest-hit country, so far, after China, with over 70,000 confirmed Chinese Communist Party virus infections and over 7,000 dead. Its epicenter has especially intense business ties to China.
Here’s a little child in Italy calling up to his dead mother who he will never see again. That could be your child.
In Italy, a child looking up at the sky and voicing his mother, his mother died due to corona virus. He could not even see his dead mother.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/Iw6duxBSAo
— uvesh (@uvesh74943953) March 26, 2020
We are collapsing’: Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy… https://t.co/5wKXmnIuvN
— NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) March 25, 2020
This could be us.
THANK THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY
Let’s not forget who gave the virus to the world and unleashed Holy Hell — the Chinese Communist Party Elite who covered it up:
“He’s not dead. His hands and feet were still moving.”
A #Wuhan resident says she witnessed critically ill #CCPVirus patients sealed up in body bags while alive, then sent for cremation.#coronavirushttps://t.co/zz6gaSX3yl pic.twitter.com/S8QuwyenOO
— NTD News (@news_ntd) March 22, 2020
Jennifer Zeng wrote on Twitter:
“Long lines outside Hankou Funeral Home in #Wuhan on Mar 26. The big sign says:” Family members of people who died of #COVID2019, please go to the entrance of Jingyuan Building for the ashes. 50 meters away.” It was said that some families have accepted 3000 yuan($421) allowance from the government, on the condition that they would bury their loved ones quietly without crying or talking about it.”
3月26 日，汉口殡仪馆前领取 #中共病毒 死者骨灰盒的家属排起了长队。据称，有人接官方三千元补助，承诺不哭、不张扬，低调安葬。分析认为，当局担心真实死亡数据外泄。
For more: https://t.co/fSwmxEsPYp#新冠肺炎 #新冠病毒 #武汉肺炎 #抛弃中共 #全民反抗 #全民自救 #全民互救 #傳播真相 https://t.co/rcoketPH0L
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 26, 2020
China Suppresses News On #CCPVirus; Second Wave Outbreak Possible
WATCH FULL EPISODE👉 https://t.co/liYbzGclEl#coronavirus #China #Wuhan #CCP pic.twitter.com/0XXgMdQG2s
— crossroads (@crossroads_josh) March 26, 2020
While the U.S. media props up Chinese Communist propaganda, China oppresses their people.
I am not ashamed of being a #Chinese, I am proud of it (even when #CCPVirus is devastating the world). #CCP has taken hostage of China & its people. We should disintegrate it, reclaim our land & culture, once as beautiful and as wonderful as portrayed by https://t.co/wPiJHTDzRJ. pic.twitter.com/ZcIJny95S4
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 26, 2020
Chinese Communists and our Liberal Socialists share the same power/control mechanisms.
Fam who works in healthcare is quarantined. We told her to stay working at the delivery service warehouse but the lure of big dollars is strong in the glorious people’s collective.
Dr. Savage says we are all socialists now and it looks that way.
JFK comes up in my desktop wallpapers rotation and that was really the beginning of deep state rule when he was killed. May we one day avenge that great man.