James Woods returns to Twitter to find AOC in charge of the government

James Woods was punished by Twitter again for 24 hours for posting a photo from the Central Florida Post of what appears to be a picture of Andrew Gillum, the almost Governor of Florida, naked on the floor unconscious, lying in vomit.

It seems legitimate and it was posted by the Central Florida Post, but who knows. Meanwhile, the Communist Chinese Party’s propaganda is still on Twitter.

Fortunately, the conservative actor is back and this was his return post:

I return to Twitter after 24 hours, and a Bronx bartender is now in charge of Congress. #DemocratsLiePeopleDie #AOC https://t.co/JWbH9CasRc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 25, 2020

CNN reported that the dopey little freshman congresswoman might stop the stimulus. It is coming up for a vote in the House on Friday. It passed the Senate unanimously last night. CNN’s leftist reporter Manu Raju wrote:

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez told CNN she is not ruling out asking for a recorded vote, which would force lawmakers to return to Washington and vote in-person, something that most members of Congress are eager to avoid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez said she hadn’t seen the final bill text yet, “but I’m open” to asking for a recorded vote “if necessary.”

She’s the new leader of the party as DNC Chair Tom Perez has said. She’s taking them where they want to go as evidenced by the first crazy Pelosi stimulus bill.

This next Woods tweet is not in line with the article, but it’s funny (Woods is comic relief, so glad he’s back):

Uh… 20th Century: WWI, the Spanish Flu, Bolshevik Revolution, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Cuban Missle Crisis, birth of Hillary Clinton. So the answer is decidedly no… https://t.co/o6xMzdLXj5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2020