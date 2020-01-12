Kerry torched for saying “never a whiff of scandal” in Obama administration

By
M. Dowling
-
0

John Kerry said he believed President Barack Obama’s administration was scandal-free during a discussion explaining his support for Joe Biden.

“I believe Joe Biden is the only person who has the set of relationships around the world, who has had this unbelievable breadth of experience as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and then as vice president for eight years — and in an administration, by the way, which never had a whiff of scandal,” the former secretary of state said Friday on CNN.

What world does he live in?

Twitter didn’t like him lying.

TORCHED

These are just a few of the responses. He’s not fooling anyone.

