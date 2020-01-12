Kerry torched for saying “never a whiff of scandal” in Obama administration

John Kerry said he believed President Barack Obama’s administration was scandal-free during a discussion explaining his support for Joe Biden.

“I believe Joe Biden is the only person who has the set of relationships around the world, who has had this unbelievable breadth of experience as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and then as vice president for eight years — and in an administration, by the way, which never had a whiff of scandal,” the former secretary of state said Friday on CNN.

What world does he live in?

Um, Fast & Furious, Benghazi, Lois Lerner & Bubba on the tarmac, Iran pay-off, IRS targeting of conservative groups…Kerry’s right – not a “whiff;” more like a”stench.” 🤢 — Auntie Ann (@c38372346) January 11, 2020

IRS Targeting

Fast and Furious

Benghazi

Jailing Journalists

Spying on Journalists

Taking out Gaddafi enabling the flood of millions of migrants into Europe”we came, we saw, he died”

Father of ISIS and all it’s victims

Droning an American Citizen

SPYING on the next admin — Purpleibby (@purpleibby) January 10, 2020

Fast&Furious, Clintonfoundation, UraniumOne, IRSweaponizedonconservatives, Betrayalofcops, Clintonemail, BengaZI, Billions Ransom for captured sailors to Iran, The Iran Deal, Refusing to enforce the law, Weaponizing IRS/FBI in 2016 against Republicans. @BarackObama @JohnKerry — scottaphillips (@scottaphillips) January 10, 2020

They Spied on their politics opponents!!! The Obama administration was the most corrupt administration ever!!! — SuperDaveO (@SuperDaveO1) January 10, 2020

John kerry is an embarrassment to the US MILITARY, especially those who fought in Vietnam, many.eho either died or were maimed for life He is an embarrassment to the united states of America. — Elizabeth Morowati (@emorowati) January 10, 2020