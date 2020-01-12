Huh? Erin Burnett says Iranians chanting ‘Death to America’ don’t mean it

During an interview on Iran, CNN’s Erin Burnett said that Iranians who chant “Death to America” don’t really mean it. They were nice and friendly to her.

They were nice to her, after all:

“I will say I was in Tehran when they were chanting ‘Death to America’ once,” she noted. “I was at a rally. The people couldn’t have been more friendly to me personally as an American. It sort of felt … like a ‘thing’ and a trope as opposed to anything that actually was seriously meant and considered. I understand your point, but having been there, my experience was quite different.”

Yes, she is really that dumb.

Erin Burnett on CNN just discussing a time she was in Iran with the very “friendly” people chanting “Death To America”. What in the hell? pic.twitter.com/sZjG0qHUUW — Joey M. (@JoeyOfTheWorld) January 11, 2020

Her expert took her to task:

“Erin, your entire life, Iran … has chanted ‘Death to America.’ And they have taken actions against Americans, American interests, in ways … that are lethal, killing Americans, giving weaponry to people who have intentions … to kill Americans,” he responded. “So it’s not just a slogan; this obviously is something Iran has systematically continued to do. It’s part of their seeking weapons of mass destruction and their claim to want to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. These are real threats from the leadership of Iran even though — and I’m glad you had a safe and a warm response — the people on the street may be different than those who are controlling their military.”