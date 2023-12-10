Kevin McCarthy Wanted to Save the GOP by Ditching Whites

When you hear all of Kevin McCarthy’s deceptions and anti-white idiocy, you realize what a service Matt Gaetz and the few Republicans who supported him did for America. This Mark Dice clip has a good overview of his deceptions. Kevin McCarthy is a congenital liar.

McCarthy was at The New York Times DealBook Summit and Oxford saying the same thing – there are too many white people in the Republican Party. He said that as Speaker, he used his power to favor non-white candidates during primaries.

“Democrats stand up, and they look like America,” he said, “we stand up, and we look like the most restrictive Country Club in America, and I decide then, either I’m going to be the leader of a declining end of a party or I have to change the opportunity in this party.”

McCarthy decided to save the party by reducing the number of white people.

He likes to impress Democrats.

The former Speaker said he’d never quit, and he just quit. He claims he’s going to support Donald Trump and hopes for a position in his Cabinet.

Dice went through a series of lies and cowardice on January 6. Watch the clip. It’s a wonder he was tolerated as long as he was, but then again, is he different from most of Congress?

Watch:

Related