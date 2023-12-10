What Is a Man? Apparently the Canadian Military Doesn’t Know

All Canadian military bases will soon be forced to have menstruation products in the men’s restroom to align with the federal government directive of Employment and Social Development Canada to promote “inclusivity,” with the initiative expected to kick off on Dec. 15.

Inclusivity is Marxist-based.

They also have to have a covered container for the disposal.

This is the military?

Has the military in Western countries been infiltrated by enemy nations trying to destroy the militaries? Don’t they know what a man is?

Major Soomin Kim from the Department of National Defence confirmed the policy. He told True North, “Starting December 15, 2023, per the Canada Labour Code, all federally managed washrooms will be required to provide menstrual products to all employees.”

The Canadian government ordered pads and tampons to be available in every male and female bathroom.

The Veterans 4 Freedom reported that it’s now available in MEN’s Rooms!

Now available in men’s washrooms across all Canadian Forces Bases. Menstrual products. “Why is everyone quitting the CAF?” pic.twitter.com/SgxOKxEHZ7 — Veterans 4 Freedom (@Vets4FreeCanada) December 6, 2023

THE WEST IS GOING DOWN

At the University of Edinburgh Law School, you will see Palestinians who use LGBT pronouns and who want to strike for ceasefires. Click here to see what I mean.

Palestinians are very opposed to LGBT anything, yet they’re pushing it. I think they’re gaming us.

In more insane news, it looks like the Saudis bought Heathrow. Other owners include Qatar and China. They were concerned about Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations as if they weren’t the biggest human rights violators in the world.

People in the West are not mentally well, and those who aren’t off their rockers aren’t calling them out.

