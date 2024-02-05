Killer Mike Wins Big at the Grammy’s, Then Taken Away in Handcuffs

Left-wing activist Killer Mike, who told Bill Maher he wouldn’t vote for Biden, is also known as Michael Render. The 48-year-old won three Grammy awards: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. Then he was taken away in handcuffs.



The arrest went viral. He was held on misdemeanor battery.

The LAPD reported on X:

On Sunday, February 4th, just after 4 pm, a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.

He was booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC and is in the process of being released.

Killer Mike was heard saying: “Are you serious?” to officers as they escorted him out of the building.

Reportedly, he was released quickly.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Three days ago, he said he wouldn’t vote for Biden and wants Biden to apologize for The Crime Bill. People are starting to realize Biden’s a racist.

Bill Maher begs Killer Mike to endorse Joe Biden over Trump, and Killer Mike refuses

“You can’t get yourself to say ‘Vote for Biden over Trump’?!”

Killer Mike: “Can he get himself to apologize for the crime bill?” pic.twitter.com/5Vk1R7LFyV — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 3, 2024

