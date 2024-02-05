Tucker Carlson Heads for the Kremlin

By
M Dowling
-
0
28

Speculation is rife that U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson is in Moscow ahead of a possible interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following social media showing the former Fox News host in the Russian capital.

The Kremlin declined to say whether or not Putin would grant an interview to Carlson — or whether he was in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that ” we can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists. ”

Rumors have it that Zelensky’s upset. If true, it’s ridiculous. He’s had hundreds of interviews, Putin has had none.

Tucker Carlson heads for the Kremlin.

He was asked if he was in Russia to interview Putin and he allegedly said, “We’ll see.”

He’s the best American journalist.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments