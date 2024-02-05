Speculation is rife that U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson is in Moscow ahead of a possible interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following social media showing the former Fox News host in the Russian capital.

The Kremlin declined to say whether or not Putin would grant an interview to Carlson — or whether he was in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that ” we can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists. ”

Rumors have it that Zelensky’s upset. If true, it’s ridiculous. He’s had hundreds of interviews, Putin has had none.

Tucker Carlson heads for the Kremlin.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) leaves his hotel and heads towards the Kremlin to interview Vladimir Putin. WATCH pic.twitter.com/szRY1dBCz7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

He was asked if he was in Russia to interview Putin and he allegedly said, “We’ll see.”

Tucker just got asked at a hotel in Moscow if he’s there to interview Putin Tucker: “We’ll see” pic.twitter.com/GFQsZiF2cE — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2024

He’s the best American journalist.

Russian journalist tells Tucker Carlson he’s the best American journalist, asks him why he’s in Moscow, Tucker tells him he’s just looking around, talking to people, there to see how Putin is doing. In reality he’s there to sit down with Putin. WATCHpic.twitter.com/lyCHu4RNSI — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

