Killer’s Threatening Facebook Videos Stay Up Until After He Shoots 7 People

Jason Nighengale, age 32, posted threatening videos on Facebook for days before he shot seven people in Chicago, killing three of them. In fact, Nightengale posted dozens of videos on Facebook for years, including several just hours before he went on a killing spree last weekend.



However, his Facebook posts were not taken down until the day after the shootings.



“I’m going to blow up the whole community,” Nightengale said in one of his Facebook videos. In another video, he could be seen holding a gun while driving.



Nightengale was eventually shot and killed by police about four hours after the first murder. He went on what police described as a random killing spree.



THE KILLER’S VICTIMS



His first victim was Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old University of Chicago student from China. Also killed were 20-year-old Anthony Faukner and 46-year-old security guard Aisha Nevell, both of whom were black.



After killing Fan in a parking garage, Nightengale randomly walked to a nearby apartment building. There he killed Nevell and shot a 77-year-old woman who was getting her mail. She is in critical condition.



Nightengale then walked to another apartment building and stole a car from an acquaintance. He drove to a convenience store where he killed Faukner and shot an 81-year-old woman in the head and neck. That woman is also in critical condition.



Upon leaving the store, Nightengale shot a 15-year-old girl who was riding a car with her mother. He then fired at officers who were on the scene investigating one of the shootings. Fortunately, none of the officers were hit.



Nightengale fled and drove to Evanston, 25 miles north of Chicago. Once there, he entered a CVS pharmacy and fired several shots after announcing he was robbing it. No one was injured. Then he walked across the street to an IHOP restaurant, where he took a woman hostage shot and then shot her in the neck. She is in critical condition.



A shootout ensued when Nightengale left the restaurant and went to the Dollar General across the street. He was shot and killed in the parking lot. Police are still looking for a motive.



Nightengale, a father of twin girls, had a police record. He was arrested in 2005 for gun and drug violations. He was also arrested in 2018 and 2019 for domestic battery.



A HISTORY OF THREATS ON FACEBOOK



Authorities say the killer posted a series of disturbing and threatening videos on Facebook over the past two years. But none of those videos were investigated and none of them were removed by Facebook.



The killer used Facebook to post dozens of videos that suggested his violent intentions. The videos were not removed by Facebook until after seven people were shot, three of them fatally.



Facebook claims they monitor posts on their social media platform. They claim to remove videos and posts that don’t meet their Community Standards. Where was Facebook for the past two years when Nightengale threatened to “blow up” the whole community?



Facebook’s Community Standards page lists its goals and its reason for limiting expression. Its three values are Authenticity, Safety, and Privacy. Under Safety, Facebook writes, “Expression that threatens people has the potential to intimidate, exclude or silence others and isn’t allowed on Facebook.



Where was Facebook when the killer threatened people by brandishing a gun while driving? And where was Facebook when he broadcast his intimidating plans?



How can Facebook ban President Trump for life while allowing a killer to post videos of his murderous intent for two years?



How can Facebook claim to have any “Community Standards” after giving a user a platform announcing his plans to harm others?



These aren’t Community Standards, these are Double Standards.







Image from: Chicago Police Department 2018 booking photo

