Biden released his obnoxious impeachment statement

The future president weighed in on the House of Representatives’ kangaroo court impeachment of Donald Trump by issuing a written statement shortly after the votes were counted.

“‘Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy,’ Biden said in a Wednesday statement. ‘It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.'”

His one-page statement does call out the violent protesters while also blaming President Trump for inciting the riot.

He called for unity but he only means uniting his people in the collective.

NEW: Pres.-elect Biden releases statement on impeachment of Pres. Trump: "I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation." pic.twitter.com/cXpMtNIUiY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 14, 2021

Related