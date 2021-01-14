Biden released his obnoxious impeachment statement

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The future president weighed in on the House of Representatives’ kangaroo court impeachment of Donald Trump by issuing a written statement shortly after the votes were counted.

“‘Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy,’ Biden said in a Wednesday statement. ‘It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.'”

His one-page statement does call out the violent protesters while also blaming President Trump for inciting the riot.

He called for unity but he only means uniting his people in the collective.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Domestic terrorists? I wonder what Biden would call the rioters who looted and burned down business and vandalized government buildings in cities across the country for the last 8 months? I call them Biden voters!

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.