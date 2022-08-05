Kim Jong Un offers 100K “Volunteer” Troops to Aid Russia

North Korea is getting into the Russia-Ukraine War situation and has offered to send 100K soldiers. That’s half of what Russia started with when the Ukraine war began. The coalitions are forming.

Russia sees this war as between the US and them. They view NATO expansion as an existential threat. The US, which is NATO, will accept Sweden and Finland into NATO, putting NATO right on Russia’s border.

PELOSI STIRS TENSIONS

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed to North Korean denuclearization during a stop in South Korea Thursday. She also visited the special Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

How is she going to do that?

Pelosi met with South Korean Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-Pyo to reaffirm the need to ensure Kim Jong-Un’s repressive regime in the north denuclearizes and demonstrates “strong and extended deterrence against the North,” Reuters reported.

The Presidents of South Korea and Japan skipped meeting with Pelosi, which was a very good idea.

Allegedly, negotiations are underway to secure the troops. Media reports that Russia has to be desperate, but 100K more troops could completely change the situation on the ground for the worse for Ukraine.

It’s hard to know what will happen with this manufactured war, but it does threaten to involve the entire world.

About now, Zelensky might want to consider negotiations to save what he can of his country. Russia holds the ports.

JUST IN 🚨 Kim Jong-un has offered to send 100,000 ‘volunteers’ to Putin for war on Ukraine – Russian State TV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 5, 2022

Kim Jong Un said North Korea is ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any U.S. military clash. Kim’s remarks came after Seoul and Washington officials said Pyongyang has completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 https://t.co/gvgiBLbGpk pic.twitter.com/orQJE3Vjox — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2022

Russian TV is making the most of it.

Today on Russian state TV, military pundit Igor Korotchenko is saying how great it would be for “North Korean volunteers” to come to Donbas, not only to help rebuild cities destroyed in the war, but also to fight alongside Russia pic.twitter.com/oMO94YMcWO — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) August 4, 2022

So far, it doesn’t look like Russia is where they want to be at this point, but they do control the most valuable property – the ports. Without the ports, Ukraine becomes a rump nation.

Will Russia keep going?

Lindsey Graham has way too much power.

🇺🇦 The Truth Comes Out 🇺🇦 What does the United States want? Sen. Graham: I like the path we’re on. With U.S. weapons and money, 🇺🇦Ukraine will fight Russia to the last 🇺🇦Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/YyJObPMxeM — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 2, 2022

