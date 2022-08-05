Kim Jong Un offers 100K “Volunteer” Troops to Aid Russia

North Korea is getting into the Russia-Ukraine War situation and has offered to send 100K soldiers. That’s half of what Russia started with when the Ukraine war began. The coalitions are forming.

Russia sees this war as between the US and them. They view NATO expansion as an existential threat. The US, which is NATO, will accept Sweden and Finland into NATO, putting NATO right on Russia’s border.

PELOSI STIRS TENSIONS

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed to North Korean denuclearization during a stop in South Korea Thursday. She also visited the special Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

How is she going to do that?

Pelosi met with South Korean Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-Pyo to reaffirm the need to ensure Kim Jong-Un’s repressive regime in the north denuclearizes and demonstrates “strong and extended deterrence against the North,” Reuters reported.

The Presidents of South Korea and Japan skipped meeting with Pelosi, which was a very good idea.

Kim Jong Un offers 100K troops to Russia.

Allegedly, negotiations are underway to secure the troops. Media reports that Russia has to be desperate, but 100K more troops could completely change the situation on the ground for the worse for Ukraine.

It’s hard to know what will happen with this manufactured war, but it does threaten to involve the entire world.

About now, Zelensky might want to consider negotiations to save what he can of his country. Russia holds the ports.

Russian TV is making the most of it.

So far, it doesn’t look like Russia is where they want to be at this point, but they do control the most valuable property – the ports. Without the ports, Ukraine becomes a rump nation.

Will Russia keep going?

Via USA Today for whatever USA Today is worth.
Lindsey Graham has way too much power.


