King Cuomo threatens to shut down synagogues over COV

King Cuomo, who sent the elderly to their deaths in nursing homes and helped seed the homes with the virus, is now threatening to close all the synagogues.

He will arbitrarily shut down all schools, restaurants, and businesses in twenty zip codes that he calls ‘hot pockets’ and is blaming the Jews for the surge.

There were only a small number of students with the virus and they could have simply quarantined certain classes.

“I have to say to the Orthodox community tomorrow, ‘If you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues.'”

Who does he think he is? Cuomo thinks pot shops and liquor stores are essential services but not religious services.

The photo he used is more than a decade old:

Cuomo doesn’t seem to respect the Constitution or Freedom of Religion.

Will Jews have to wear a gold star on their clothes too?

There are also Muslims and African-Americans in these communities, are they getting COVID? Just asking. I don’t want them harassed either.

WATCH:

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I have to say to the Orthodox community tomorrow, ‘If you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues.'”pic.twitter.com/X2DZ2FTqAU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2020