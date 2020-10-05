President leaves the hospital, walks out without assistance (video)

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center this evening and took Marine One to the White House to recuperate.

President Trump’s doctor said that he is not out of the woods yet but can return home.

Dressed in a navy suit and tie and wearing a face mask, Trump walked out of Walter Reed on his own. Upon walking out the doors of the hospital, he made a low fist pump and gave a thumbs up to the press as he got into a black SUV to head to Marine One.

The president teased his return to the White House Monday afternoon, saying he is “feeling really good!”

“Don’t be afraid of COVID,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The left is out, showing their fangs and their pettiness:

He can be seen here leaving:

