President leaves the hospital, walks out without assistance (video)

President Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center this evening and took Marine One to the White House to recuperate.

President Trump’s doctor said that he is not out of the woods yet but can return home.

“Over the past 24 hours the president has continued to improve.” Donald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley says the president is “not entirely out of the woods yet” but he is able to return home. Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/BmO4YIu4H3 pic.twitter.com/Ci5rYC4Gyj — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 5, 2020

Dressed in a navy suit and tie and wearing a face mask, Trump walked out of Walter Reed on his own. Upon walking out the doors of the hospital, he made a low fist pump and gave a thumbs up to the press as he got into a black SUV to head to Marine One.

The president teased his return to the White House Monday afternoon, saying he is “feeling really good!”

“Don’t be afraid of COVID,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The left is out, showing their fangs and their pettiness:

Question: Do you think you might be a super spreader Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/0OrKRy0tXw — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020

He can be seen here leaving:

