King Cuomo wants to go to the Buffalo Bill playoffs, arrest him if he tries

Andrew Cuomo wants to attend a Bills’ game after he banned the public from stadiums for the entire season.

“I want to attend a Bills game,” Cuomo said on a conference call. “I’ve attended them in the past — it was a great game (Saturday) by the way — that was just unbelievable. I mean, really incredible. You almost sense the energy and the optimism and the confidence; the way they played (Saturday) and Josh Allen was just unbelievable.”

The NY State Governor made the comment after the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs led by star quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills haven’t made it this far since 1995 and are favored to take the title, some say.

Cuomo will break the law if he goes. Between unnecessary travel and not letting any fans attend the games, he can’t go. And if he tries, he needs to be fined and incarcerated.

Jazz Shaw, a sports commentator, asked pointedly:

“Is Andrew Cuomo going to consider lifting that restriction before the vaccines have been widely distributed just so he can go watch a game? Even worse, would he really have the temerity to ask if he can be allowed to go sit in one of the skyboxes by himself to watch?”

We think he should be banned for life, and we doubt he even cares. Does he know where Buffalo is?