Kiyosaki: “I cannot believe this guy Biden, I mean he’s a criminal”

It’s pretty bad when Robert Kiyosaki* is complaining about getting rich.

“I cannot believe this guy Biden, I mean he’s a criminal. He’s a criminal … there’s the very first act, the very first day was to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. So the moment he cut that pipeline, I’m selling oil at $30 a barrel. The next day was $130.00 a barrel.

“So the good news is I’m getting extremely rich, but he’s crushing the middle class, and by crushing the middle class, we could, we come to a two class society – rich and poor.

“And that’s the basis of revolution.

“They’re going to print so much of this, they’re going to destroy the dollar. This is trash right now. The BRICS going to do – Brazil Russia India China South Africa Saudi Arabia – is 60% of the world’s population, will dump this [he held up dollar bills] built up, that’s why I say the three times crash.

“Number one is going to be stocks and bonds because interest rates go up. It’s just going to wipe out these guys, my generation, with 401K’s, the worst thing you can ever do. And it’s just terrible what they’re doing. And then the second is real estate. So the homeowner, you know, my generation, they bought their home and they say they bought it, a million and they’re upside down in the debt, equity structure and financing. And the third is the dollar.”

Watch:

Their Great Reset requires of the collapse of these 3 things in our financial system, the stock market, real estate, and finally the dollar. I just hope we don’t get there. pic.twitter.com/IgNYzvxAfM — Dänë (@JesuisDanois) September 3, 2023

*Robert Toru Kiyosaki is a Japanese-American entrepreneur, businessman and author. Kiyosaki is the founder of Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company, a private financial education company that provides personal finance and business education to people through books and videos.

He wrote the book, Rich Dad, Poor Dad. He’s also worth $100 million.

Related