KJP Wants Deranged People to Kill Donald Trump

Karine Jean Pierre basically invited psychos to kill Donald Trump two days after a maniac tried to kill him. She called Donald Trump a threat to democracy, which is something the would-be assassin Ryan Routh parrotted.

She might as well have told them to kill him.

The Democrat Party has spent two days blaming Trump for his own attempted assassination.

Unbelievable, KJP says Trump is a “threat to democracy” just two days after the latest attempt on his life. The mask is off. pic.twitter.com/nFapTLR3A5 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 17, 2024

Kamala Harris spoke with her fan club of Black journalists today. She is still an empty suit with nothing of substance to offer. She has no plan for anything, at least not one she is willing to share. She’s is going to hand out $25,000 for people to buy homes and blathered about some people trying to create division. Kamala will give startups our money. In other words, she’ll devalue our money. It’s a clown show.

They touched on the attempted assassination and alluded to the fake interpretation of Project 2025, which Trump has nothing to do with. Project 2025 doesn’t call for forcing women to have babies, nor does it harm LGBTs, which is what she suggested.