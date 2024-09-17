For the third time since the Ukraine war began in February 2022, President Putin has approved an expansion of Russia’s military.

On Monday, Russian President Putin decreed the number of soldiers would increase by 180,000.

This means Russia’s armed forces will include 1.5 million active duty.

This will bring the overall number of military personnel within Russia’s army, including all reserve forces, to over 2,300,000.

As of September 2023, the United States military had 2,079,142 total military personnel.

Russia isn’t folding as NATO falsely predicted for public consumption.

Russia’s decision to expand its military was made due to the current hostile environment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The move was motivated “by the number of threats that exist for our country alongside our borders,” Peskov explained on Tuesday.

The environment is “extremely hostile” for Russia in the West and “unstable” in the East, a situation that “requires appropriate measures,” he added.

At the same time, the US administration is considering allowing Ukraine to shoot NATO long-range missiles deep into Russia. Russia said this would be an act of direct war.

Don’t worry; the US is on top of it.

THE GENDER-NEUTRAL SUBMARINE

They just launched the first gender-neutral submarine.

On Saturday, the USS New Jersey was commissioned into the US Navy’s Submarine Force. The Virginia-class submarine, which has a crew of nearly 135 Navy personnel, is being touted as the first “gender-neutral” submarine in the fleet.

New Jersey’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Steve Halle said during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey, to mark the commissioning, “You operate the most complex platform on the planet, and you continuously strive for excellence. I’m amazed and humbled at what we have accomplished. Our crew integration and our diversity enhance our superior professionalism. We have exceeded expectations at every turn and overcome every obstacle set before us,” Fox News reported.

Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Force Atlantic, told Stars and Stripes.

We now have a female submarine force. This is what we spend our money on while we borrow 55 cents on every dollar and run up a $35 trillion-plus bill. And Russian builds up their fighting force.