Klaus Schwab of WEF Wants to Be the World’s COV Pass Provider

















Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum, and the creator/cheerleader of The Great Reset wants to build COV Passes back better. The Great Resetters, which includes the elites and Joe Biden, want to make COV and the passes a permanent staple. It would explain the lockdowns and the vaccine mandates. It’s a great way to control masses of people.

The SGTreport, which is apparently censored everywhere with no reason given, said the important fact isn’t the COV Pass. What they see as important is you get the pass based on a blood test. SGT writes:

“The WEF proposal is based on a blood sample, or a blood test, to prove you have been vaccinated. The only way that is possible is if the vaccine itself carries some form of marker that permanently stays (at a cellular level) in your body which can then be detected in a blood test.”

SGT believes Schwab inadvertently admitted they injected traceable markers in the vaccinated.

I looked up the blood test for COV and Futurity writes:

The new COVID-19 antibody test is similar to one used at home to determine blood type, where the user pricks a finger and places a drop of blood on a card. A fusion protein the research team developed that’s housed on the card detects COVID-19 antibodies, tiny proteins in the blood which the immune system produces to “remember” viral encounters and provide immunity to future infections.

Protein in the blood sounds like a bad idea.

The WEF has their COVPass information here on this link. What struck me was the fact that we’d get a QR code. Why don’t they just brand us like cattle? The WEF of elites will keep the data with blockchain technology (chronologically connected and immutable) and we can allegedly trust that. It sounds like they would know everything you do, and it would be a permanent record of things that are no one’s business, and it could be hacked, but they say the opposite is true.

Trust Klaus…mmm…no thanks…don’t think so. It would give them power they shouldn’t have.

SGT says to ignore the Pass information, it’s noise, concentrate on the blood test.

Watch the clip from Klaus’s WEF of elites:

