Kristen Welker Blames the Administration for Alex Pretti’s Death

Alex Pretti, who was shot during a radical demonstration, was not protesting peacefully, was armed, and resisted arrest. He chose to put himself in that position. Law enforcement has to make split-second decisions over life or death. They don’t have to sacrifice their lives when they are in danger.

Kristen Welker tried to blame Donald Trump instead of the radical state and city administration, who are encouraging violence and supporting far-left extremists serving as a street mob.

Todd Blanche did not let her pass the blame to people who are not guilty. As he said, this isn’t happening all over the country for a reason. Balnche also explained that we all have to wait for the investigation. Currently, it is not clear exactly what happened.