Minnesota Radicals Are Physically Attacking, Kicking Federal Officers

Minnesota Radicals Are Physically Attacking, Kicking Federal Officers

M Dowling
Ignore the noise. They dumped 15M people into your country to steal power from you.
~ Rob Schmitt, Newsmax

The escalating violence in Minnesota follows a fatal shooting on Saturday, where federal agents shot and killed an armed man, 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, as he agitated and intervened during an immigration enforcement action.

Following the shooting death of agitator Alex Pretti, violent mobs have gathered around ICE, kicking and beating them. Thousands are in the streets waiting for a fuse to be lit.

This must be stopped. Barack Obama thinks it’s a wake-up call, and so do decent Americans, but for different reasons. Democrats are no longer liberals. They are revolutionaries who won’t allow deportations. They want a fully-opened border for any riff-raff that chooses to come in. Democrats will fund them with our own tax dollars.

People who show up armed to engage ICE, or who kick and pummel them, need to be in prison. ICE agents are now taking beatings because Minneapolis politicians and police do not have their backs.

1 Comment
Paladin
Paladin
4 seconds ago

Time for Trump to bring in the troops and end this nonsense. Lock and load!

