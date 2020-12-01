Kyle Becker responds to Barr’s declaration of no massive voter fraud – update

Update: It turns out Bill Barr did NOT say there was no fraud. He said it has to go through the civil courts and explained why. We will put up an article about that soon.

Reporter Kyle Becker has closely followed the seemingly-corrupt voting in the 2020 presidential election. He has been keeping tabs on the accounts by eyewitnesses and experts. To say he was surprised by Bill Barr’s announcement that they found no evidence of massive voter fraud would be an understatement.

It seems that the FBI did NOT interview any of the Trump team witnesses or experts – yet.

Mr. Becker responded to Barr’s assertion by posting a substack of some of his reports previously laid out on Twitter.

The oddsmakers are taking bets on how long it will take for Donald Trump to fire Attorney General Bill Barr. He should probably first fire Christopher Wray on whom Barr relied.

Forget any ill will you might feel for Donald Trump, and think about this. There is evidence of massive fraud and none of those witnesses were interviewed. Yet, the FBI concluded there was no evidence of massive voter fraud. We need a report detailing how they came to that conclusion.

MICHIGAN

MICHIGAN.🗳️ “These illegal tabulations and omissions add up to more than three times the margin of victory in the State of Michigan.” 508,016 BALLOTS. “Explosive” new lawsuit petitions to segregate illegal ballots & enjoin MI’s election certification.🔻https://t.co/Hz3EEzNN4E pic.twitter.com/OJAdM9fgOb — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

WISCONSIN

WISCONSIN.🗳️ *NEW* Trump campaign lawsuit contests:

▶️ “Illegally altering absentee ballot envelopes”

▶️ “Counting ballots that had no required application”

▶️ “Overlooking unlawful claims of indefinite confinement”

▶️ “Holding illegal voting events” https://t.co/EBorpqGpNN — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

GEORGIA

Via @kylenabecker Georgia.🗳️

“[I]f the 11th Circuit finds they do have standing, then Judge Battan will need to go forward with making a decision on the motion to allow inspection of the Dominion voting system.”

Big legal update from @shipwreckedcrew 🔻https://t.co/lkZz4L2wDl — Kevin Jaibur (@kjaibur) December 1, 2020

ARIZONA

We talked yesterday about the Arizona hearings, and the unseemly manner the votes were certified, despite the public hearings of election malfeasance, and reportedly even a phone call by President Trump to Arizona’s lackluster governor Doug Ducey.

WATCH: Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appeared to ignore a phone call from President Trump in video of him certifying of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. https://t.co/A1tqFop7Wn — The Hill (@thehill) December 1, 2020

The Arizona legislature is nonetheless seeking to take action on the Maricopa County voting irregularities and has threatened to withhold the state’s 11 electoral college votes if the state legislature deems that they would be certifying demonstrable fraud.

ARIZONA.🚨🚨 “We are clawing our Electoral College votes back, we will not release them. That’s what I’m calling on our colleagues in both the House and Senate to do—exercise our plenary authority under the U.S. Constitution.”https://t.co/AklnjMHGg0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

MICHIGAN AGAIN

Now that state certifications have begun in other states, will we see similar bold action from GOP-controlled state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to protect American voters?

The testimonies from the Michigan Hearings alone today are enough to make the hairs stand up on the back of one’s neck. Let us do a quick rundown.

MICHIGAN.🚨 “They were duplicating it and I told the station manager that I needed to see those results. And he said I COULDN’T… I was *not allowed* to look at it.” Audible *gasps* at #MichiganHearing as engineer recounts a breathtaking case of election malpractice. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cTC7uQK1bZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

MICHIGAN.🗳️ “The ballots looked like they were all exactly the same *XEROX COPIES* of the ballot.” “They were all for Biden. Across-the-board. There wasn’t a SINGLE Trump vote.” More damning *evidence* the media will ignore.🔻 pic.twitter.com/RdXrT8N1SH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

DOMINION

One of the most damning accounts came from Dominion contractor Melissa Carone.

DOMINION.🚨 “What I witnessed at the TCF center was complete f****.” “There was batches of ballots being ran through the tabulating machines numerous times. Being counted 8-10 TIMES.” Dominion contractor Melissa Carone EXPOSES this election fiasco at #MichiganHearing. WATCH:🔻 pic.twitter.com/t1D91ROqVc — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

TRUCKLOADS OF BALLOTS

There were several other alarming accounts, which were shared on the #MichiganHearings hashtag and shared by the president himself.

Witness in #ArizonaHearing: “They thought they were done [counting ballots] and then more truck loads of ballots were coming in. I’m like, ‘how can you not know how many ballots are still out there?'” pic.twitter.com/DSt0uo6Qwf — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

On Thursday, similar state Senate hearings are set to commence in Georgia.

CODE MONKEY

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence that has arisen is a bit of corroborating video unearthed by CodeMonkey.

Doubt that it’s Dominion? Look at the badge. pic.twitter.com/qLaxyhcQgZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

There is compelling evidence about this person of interest’s identity. AP photos also place this poll workers at the Gwinnett County election center.

EYEWITNESSES

The media’s hubris to declare that there is “no evidence” of fraud while ignoring these public hearings is more brazen hypocrisy.

Do you remember all those public hearings where people put their faces & names to eyewitness accounts & signed sworn affidavits testifying to Russian collusion to help Trump? Neither do I. Yet in 2020 we have dozens of witnesses to election fraud & the media doesn’t give a damn. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

The media is asking us to ignore all these damning eyewitness accounts, as well as the election data irregularities that are historically unprecedented. These irregularities demand that voters pay extremely close attention to make sure that we are not experiencing a “revolution from above” that is being carried out by corrupt Democrats in key swing state cities.

2020 election in a nutshell.🗳 • Biden has zero-enthusiasm but gets record 80M votes

• Barely ‘wins’ swing states

• Dems crushed in House races, state-wide

• Mail-in ballot avalanche means votes unverifiable

• Secretly coded software processes votes

• Media: This is fine — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 1, 2020

Americans don’t need to personally care about the political fortunes of Donald Trump in order to be highly disturbed by this avalanche of persuasive fraud allegations that are streaming in from these public hearings. All they have to do is care about the fate of our constitutional republic and the kind of country we will leave our children.