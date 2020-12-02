Barr did NOT say there’s no fraud – he didn’t find any yet & it has to go through civil courts

The media distorted what Attorney General Bill Barr said earlier today about the election and allegations of fraud. He did say they haven’t found massive or systemic fraud – yet – but it is really up to the state and local officials to conduct a top-down audit, and the claims have to go through the civil courts. That is very different from what the media is reporting.

The AP didn’t lie, but they only told part of the story. This is what is trending on Twitter: Barr says Justice Department found no evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome, according to the AP.

NO EVIDENCE ‘TO DATE’

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received. Still, they’ve uncovered no evidence “to date” that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said.

“So far,” he hasn’t seen anything like that.

IT’S NOT GOING TO BE CURED BY THE DOJ

He said people were confusing using the federal criminal justice system with allegations that should be made in civil lawsuits. He said such a remedy for those complaints would be a top-down audit conducted by state or local officials, not the U.S. Justice Department.

Basically, he is saying it has to go through the civil courts. The remedy would be a top-down audit by state or local officials. It’s not the DoJ’s bailiwick.

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” Barr said.

He said that there must be a basis to believe there is a crime to investigate.

“Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and. And those have been run down; they are being run down,” Barr said. “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

He only found particularized sets of circumstances and not anything systemic. The state and local governments need to audit to see if it is systemic and something the FBI needs to probe.

In the absence of the state and local governments doing it, shouldn’t the FBI step in?