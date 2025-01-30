LA Mayor Bass Plans an Equitable, Sustainable Rebuilt Palisades

Los Angeles’s Mayor Karen Bass, who said her revolutionary communist days were behind her, plans to hire an outside consultant to rebuild Palisades “in a more equitable and environmentally sustainable way.” Hopefully, the beautiful Americana of the Palisades won’t end up with affordable density housing that reminds one of Krushchevkas.

People are worried about the 15-minute cities popping up in the burnt-out areas.

The owners of Palisades better get those recall petitions ready. She made her decision without any consultation with the residents. She will hire an outside consultant without consultation with residents.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Bass announced her intention to hire a consultant to handle the rebuilding as a construction manager:

The city of Los Angeles is planning to hire an outside consultant to handle a significant rebuilding contract for areas devastated by this month’s Palisades fire, Mayor Karen Bass said Monday.

The firm will represent the city’s interests in the wildfire recovery process, including performing damage assessments, monitoring air and water quality, interacting with various federal agencies, and ensuring that the city gets as much federal reimbursement as possible, according to chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff.

…

Details about the scope of the forthcoming contract remain scant, but Bass said Monday that the city was in the midst of reviewing proposals from “major firms” and pledged to make a decision this week.

Her new hire, chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff, claimed the consultant they chose without consulting residents would represent them and hinted he’d control the federal money.

Fortunately, Trump appointed Ric Grennell to find a special master to oversee the funds at the behest of Breitbart reporter Joel Pollak.

The mayor of LA is going full communist. Recall her before it is too late. https://t.co/XA3gXg2VId — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

