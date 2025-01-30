DHS Secretary Stops Grant Funding to NGOs & Their Shadow Government

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has stopped all grant funding that is used by NGOs to facilitate the invasion of our country.

An evaluation needs to be done, and we are not spending another dime to destroy our country.

Many of the NGOs have the infrastructure set up in Mexico to make it easy for people to come here illegally. It’s a shadow government doing what the federal government isn’t allowed to do.

It undermines our national security.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email