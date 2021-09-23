LA study: very few infected kids & staff despite unvaccinated kids under 12

















Children under 12 are not vaccinated and it doesn’t seem like they need to be based on a new study. However, there is a big push to vaccinate all children. Just ask Dr. Fauci.

Fauci: “We know we’re good to go from 12 to 15. So now we’re going to go 12 to 9, 9 to 6, 6 to 2 years, and 6 months to 2 years… We predict we can VACCINATE CHILDREN AT ANY AGE By Q1/2022.”#AntonyFauci sets up the roadmap for giving kids the experimental medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/LlFxwEunb7 — Ehden @ TELEGRAM CHANNEL: T.ME/EH_DEN (@eh_den) June 7, 2021

New data published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) last week looked at cases of COVID-19 since classrooms reopened in mid-August.

The LA County study finds that just 0.5% of students and 0.7% of staff have tested positive since classrooms opened.

Those numbers are negligible.

THE DATA

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health published data on COVID-19 cases between August 15 and September 13.

A total of 7,995 students out of 1.5 million, or 0.5%, and 1,193 staff out of 157,000, or 0.7%, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of more than 30,000 close contacts of COVID-19 patients, just 63 went on to contact the virus, equivalent to 0.2%.

LADPH Director Barbara Ferrer said at a press conference that the data are evidence that there is low Covid transmission at schools and few outbreaks.

Why push a vaccine for children who are not affected by the virus and aren’t giving it to their teachers?

