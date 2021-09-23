Greg Kelly’s great questions in the death of Ashli Babbitt

















Newsmax’s Greg Kelly covered the case of Ashli Babbitt again last night asking some very important questions no one is answering. He also stated that the killer, Lt. Michael Byrd, should not be on the job and probably should be in prison.

He played the tape of the killing and asked why the police left the doors of the chamber unmanned when they did. The officers left at exactly the same time. It allowed angry protesters to begin pounding at the doors. The officers are standing off to the side and see Michael Byrd on the other side, and then they duck. Why didn’t they coordinate with the officer or interact with Ashli Babbitt?

As the video plays, Mr. Kelly, whose father was the highly successful former police commissioner of New York City, also asks why an officer is giving people on the other side of the door to the hall a thumbs-up sign, moments before he killed Ashli Babbitt.

Mr. Kelly does a great job highlighting the questions using actual video and photos.

Watch:

