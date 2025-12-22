Labor Dept. Strike Team to Probe Somali Unemployment Ins. Fraud in Walz’s MN

President Trump to send an on-site specialized UI strike team to Tim Walz’s Minnesota to investigate massive unemployment insurance fraud from Somalis. Unemployment benefits are for American workers only.

Governor Walz needs to resign.

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Stuart Varney, “We’re going to send in a UI strike team to find out exactly what’s happening on the ground. We will not tolerate fraud under this administration!”

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that it will be launching a “targeted review” of several of Minnesota’s benefits programs following “recent discoveries of widespread fraud” in the state.

The federal agency sent a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development stating that “concerns of recent reports of fraud, waste, and abuse might compromise the integrity” of the state’s unemployment insurance program.

The letter revealed that the agency’s targeted review will be aimed at “alleged discoveries” found within several of Minnesota’s benefits programs, including Minnesota’s Federal Child Nutrition Program, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention Autism Program, and Housing Stability Services Program.

In a statement accompanying the agency’s announcement, Chavez-DeRemer declared that under her leadership, the Department of Labor will not allow “malicious actors” to compromise the integrity of the state’s benefits programs.

“I am appalled at what we are hearing about potential fraud coming from numerous benefits programs in Minnesota. If there has been any related abuse of our UI systems, it will not be tolerated, and I trust our specialized strike team to get to the bottom of this and report their findings directly to me,” she stated. “Our mission to protect American workers remains unchanged, and I will not allow malicious actors to destroy the integrity of this trusted program.”

The Labor Department noted in the letter that the agency’s Employment and Training Administration’s Chicago regional office had informed the Trump administration that “an onsite review” found that Benefit Payment Control operations and integrity functions, which seek to identify fraud, waste, and abuse, are not being used in Minnesota’s UI programs.